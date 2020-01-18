PADUCAH, KY -- Both the Murray girl's and boy's teams punched their ticket to this years All "A" Classic State Tournament on Saturday night.
The Murray boy's defeated Mayfield 67-59 in the 1st Region All "A" Championship. The Lady Tigers defeated Mayfield as well 34-28.
In the 2nd region, the Lyon County Lady Lyons defeated Caldwell County 56-37 to win their second All "A" region title and head back to state.
While the University Heights boy's won their 8th straight All "A" 2nd region championship with a 69-61 overtime win over Caldwell County.
All four teams will participate in the state tournament which begins next week in Richmond, KY.