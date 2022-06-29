PADUCAH, KY -- Murray's Grant Whitaker announced on Wednesday afternoon that he had committed to play college basketball at Bellarmine.
The soon to be senior guard at Murray made the announcement on social media saying, "I am blessed and honored to be in this position. Thank you to all my family, coaches, friends, and community who have supported me along this journey. I am thankful for Coach Davenport and his staff for the opportunity."
Last season, Whitaker averaged 17.5 points per game, and shot 38% from three point range. The Tigers would go on to with the 1st Region championship and advance to the KHSAA Sweet 16.