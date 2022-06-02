PADUCAH, KY -- The McCracken County baseball and softball teams loaded up on busses bound for Lexington on Thursday morning ahead of this weeks state tournaments.
Expectations are through the roof for both programs as they head into the tournaments as some of the favorites to bring home a state championship trophy.
"I have never been more proud of a team that I have been a part of," senior softball player Ally Hutchins said. "Just with how much effort we have put in, with how much work and how hard we have worked all season. To have a good draw, and to be this focused and be this motivated, it is phenomenal."
The Lady Mustangs will face Elizabethtown on Friday afternoon at 1:00pm in the first round of the state tournament.
The Mustangs will face Hazard in the first round on Friday night at 4:00pm at Kentucky Proud Park.