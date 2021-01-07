NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Nick Muszynski had a season-high 26 points as Belmont extended its month-long winning streak to eight games, beating Southeast Missouri 77-66.
Luke Smith had 12 points and seven rebounds for Belmont, JaCobi Wood added 11 points.
Grayson Murphy had nine rebounds, five assists and eight points.
Nana Akenten scored a career-high 20 points and had 11 rebounds for the Redhawks.
Jordan Love added 12 points and six assists.
Akenten hit two free throws, pulling Southeast Missouri to within 64-62 with 3:22 remaining but Muszynski scored seven points in the last 2:37 to ice it.