PADUCAH, KY -- With a little more than a month to go until the start of the 2020 college football season, the Missouri Valley Football Conference is asking for patience.
The conference released a short statement on Monday afternoon updating their situation as it pertains to the 2020 college football season.
"The Missouri Valley Football Conference Presidents Council has determined patience is warranted regarding any decision to modify the 2020 Fall season, seeing merit in delaying as long as there remains a possibility to provide a safe competitive opportunity for MVFC student-athletes."
"The MVFC and its Presidents Council will continue to monitor national developments and, if necessary, will consider additional action as dictated by circumstances."