Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Southwest Indiana, western Kentucky, and portions of southern Illinois. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until midnight CST tonight. For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&

