CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Ryan Blaney has wanted a leadership role at Team Penske.
The request was granted when Roger Penske invited the driver to participate in interviews for Blaney's new crew chief.
It was a first for the third-generation racer, who researched candidates and wrote questions in a notebook he brought with him to the interview session.
Team Penske and Blaney ultimately chose Jonathan Hassler, a longtime team engineer.
Blaney said he appreciated the opportunity Penske gave him to find the right person for the critical job as he heads into his seventh Cup season.