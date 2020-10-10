CONCORD, N.C. (AP) - Kyle Busch will try to avoid elimination from NASCAR's playoffs on Sunday on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Busch is below the cutline and four drivers will be trimmed from the field.
He would be the first reigning champion eliminated in the round of 12 if he can't advance.
The forecast calls for 80% chance of rain on the hybrid road course-oval and the Cup Series has never before raced in the rain.
It will raise the stakes in a race that plays a pivotal role in the playoffs.