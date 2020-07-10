SPARTA, Ky. (AP) - NASCAR has cleared Justin Allgaier to race in Friday's Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway after the driver was released from a hospital for "non-racing related medical purposes'' following a wreck in Thursday night's race. He finished 20th.
The JR Motorsports driver was involved in a last-lap overtime wreck with several drivers and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
Allgaier was released early Friday and evaluated again before being cleared to race in the 300-mile event at Kentucky.
He must start at the back of the field for using a backup No. 7 Chevy.