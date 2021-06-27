LONG POND, Pa. (AP) - Jeff Gordon is ready to assume a daily role at Hendrick Motorsports as vice chairman.
Gordon will be second in command to majority owner Rick Hendrick.
The new job positions the Hall of Famer to eventually succeed Hendrick at the top of NASCAR's winningest organization.
Gordon will formally begin the executive management role at the start of 2022.
Gordon left his job in the Fox Sports booth to expand his role at Hendrick.
Gordon said he knew coming into this season it would be his last as an analyst.
Gordon says his move will help the long-term health of Hendrick Motorsports.