CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - NASCAR has ordered staff pay cuts across its entire company until the stock car series returns to racing.
The Associated Press obtained a memo NASCAR President Steve Phelps sent to employees informing them of the cuts.
The memo says NASCAR executives will see a 25% reduction in salary, while all other employees will have their salary reduced by 20%.
Budget expenses have also been frozen amid the coronavirus pandemic.
NASCAR is currently suspended until May 9, a span costing the series seven of its elite Cup Series races.