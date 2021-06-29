CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Kaulig Racing bought two charters to take its Xfinity Series team to NASCAR's top level.
Matt Kaulig is believed to have paid $10 million for each of the two charters he bought from Spire Motorsports.
That has the industry in a frenzy.
A charter guarantees a team a spot in the field each week, as well as a portion of guaranteed money from NASCAR.
The charter market is red hot right now since NASCAR is unveiling a newer, cost-friendly car next year.
Owners say sponsorship money is still critical to running a team.