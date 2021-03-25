Bristol Motor Speedway will host NASCAR's first Cup race on dirt since 1970 when the series races at the East Tennessee track on Sunday.
The bullring was filled with 23,000 cubic yards of native red Tennessee dirt to transform the track.
The race will be a true wild-card because of the varying levels of experience throughout the field.
Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell are among the winningest dirt racers in the country, but others in the field have never raced on a dirt track at all.
Seven Cup drivers are entered in the Truck Series race to gain experience.