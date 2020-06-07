HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) -- NASCAR paused before Sunday's Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway to acknowledge the country's social unrest.
The governing body vowed to to do a better job of addressing racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd's death. During their warm-up laps, the 40 cars pulled to a stop in front of the empty grandstands and shut off their engines to hear from NASCAR President Steve Phelps.
He told them ``our sport must do better.`` Before the race, Bubba Wallace donned a black T-shirt with the words ``I Can't Breathe.`` Wallace is the only black driver in NASCAR's top series.