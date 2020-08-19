INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Kyle Larson has been working behind the scenes to educate himself on racial issues since his firing from NASCAR for using the N-word.
The one-time star of the sport has twice visited Minneapolis, visited the the Urban Youth Racing School and met with Jackie Joyner-Kersee to understand racial injustices.
Larson used the N-word while playing a video game in April and was promptly fired from his NASCAR ride.
He's been racing sprint cars since and hopes to show that he's a changed person who can return to NASCAR if given a second chance.