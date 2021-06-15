Nashville Superspeedway will open its gates this weekend for the first time in a decade when NASCAR returns to the track.
The traditional three-day weekend will mark the debut of the Cup Series at the superspeedway and the return of NASCAR's top series to the Nashville market for the first time since 1984.
Dover Motorsports shifted one of its weekends to the market to re-open the superspeedway located about 30 miles outside downtown.
NASCAR's return comes as Nashville has gone crazy for motorsports.
The city will host a downtown IndyCar street race in August.