Summer practice can be difficult, especially for a strenuous sport like cross country. However, when done creatively, athletes can do much more than work on their conditioning.
That's why Head Coach Cory Hastings brought the Massac County Cross Country team to Mermet Springs.
"Bonding, getting together as a team, and challenge them to do some things that gets them uncomfortable," Hastings said. "The ultimate goal is to be comfortable being uncomfortable because that is going to happen during the season."
To achieve these goals, the team ventured beyond the school's track to meet with the Illinois National Guard. Hastings and members of the National Guard created a course that would challenge the athletes both mentally and physically.
"So the first few events are going to be more to challenge them cardio-wise," Illinois Staff Sergeant Adam Lock said. "A lot of physical things, a lot of aspects we do in the National Guard and then kind of the culminating event: they've got to go down in the water, open a lockbox and get a puzzle out and put a puzzle together. So, they got to kind of use their brain then after they've used all of their muscles."
The team was divided into two groups. To start the morning, the athletes ran up a hill where they encountered their first obstacle. One member from each team "broke their leg" and the rest of them were forced to carry them on a gurney.
Afterwards, each team had to carry massive jugs of water down the hill to the dock. This is where they started a water relay. Every member from both teams had to swim with a backpack from the dock to a nearby buoy.
Once each group had completed the relay they had to carry the jugs and gurney across the lake and up a hill where the final challenge awaited them.
Two members from each group had to swim out to a buoy to grab a key. They then swam back to pass the key to another member of their team. The key unlocked a lockbox that contained a Ziploc bag of Legos. The team that sorted the Legos into a perfect square first was deemed the winner.
While one team finished first, the entire cross country team won today.
"It was really fun," Massac County freshman Seth Etherton said. "It was not what I thought I was going to be doing today but I'd say it was pretty good training... [The team] Worked together a lot better than I thought we would."
The athletes enjoyed a break from traditional practice and saw the intangible benefits of the training.
"You got to cool off in the water and it was just really... it was fun," Massac sophomore Finley Jeffords said. "Also, I liked the team building exercises. It makes me feel more connected with my team."
And while this kind of practice was unusual, Hastings said the Patriots came away with a lot.
"They didn't know it, but we found some leaders today that we'll look at and definitely use throughout the season and look to them for guidance."