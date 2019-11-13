10pm coverage: Calloway County's Charlee Settle, Marshall County's Tyler Powell, McCracken County's Grant Davis
Below is a list of local high school student-athletes that signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday:
Basketball:
McCracken County's Jackson Sivills (Murray State)
Calloway County's Charlee Settle (Murray State)
Baseball:
Paducah Tilghman's Jackson Fristoe (Mississippi State)
McCracken County's Grant Davis (Murray State)
Marshall County's Riley Harris (Southeastern Illinois)
Golf:
Marshall County's Tyler Powell (Murray State)
Soccer:
Marshall County's Carmen Gunn (Harding)