6pm coverage: McCracken County's Jackson Sivills and Paducah Tilghman's Jackson Fristoe
10pm coverage: Calloway County's Charlee Settle, Marshall County's Tyler Powell, McCracken County's Grant Davis

Below is a list of local high school student-athletes that signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday:

Basketball:

McCracken County's Jackson Sivills (Murray State)

Calloway County's Charlee Settle (Murray State)

Baseball:

Paducah Tilghman's Jackson Fristoe (Mississippi State)

McCracken County's Grant Davis (Murray State)

Marshall County's Riley Harris (Southeastern Illinois)

Golf:

Marshall County's Tyler Powell (Murray State)

Soccer:

Marshall County's Carmen Gunn (Harding)

Tags