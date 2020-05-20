The NCAA Division I Council voted Wednesday to allow voluntary workouts for student-athletes involved in football, men's basketball, and women's basketball. Those workouts would be allowed between June 1st and June 30th. The Council ruled the status of other sports would be dealt with in the future.
While the NCAA may be giving the green-light for some progress toward sports resuming, the ultimate decision will be made by each individual university and the state they are in.
“We encourage each school to use its discretion to make the best decisions possible for football and basketball student-athletes within the appropriate resocialization framework,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Pennsylvania. “Allowing for voluntary athletics activity acknowledges that reopening our campuses will be an individual decision but should be based on advice from medical experts.”
The four Division I colleges in the WPSD viewing area had varying responses to today's announcement. Through a spokesman, Murray State Athletics Director Kevin Saal said there are no plans at this time to have student-athletes return to campus June 1st, but did add this is a fluid situation.
Southeast Missouri State Sports Information Director Jeff Honza said no plans for SEMO student-athletes had been finalized at this time.
UT Martin AD Kurt McGuffin had a bit more optimistic tone. “We will be working with our campus groups to identify what we can do within the guidelines of reentry," McGuffin said in a statement. "I think this is a positive step to getting our kids back in a routine in a safe environment.”
Southern Illinois Athletics Director Liz Jarnigan provided this statement: “Saluki Athletics is working with state, local and campus officials to develop policies and a timeline for the safe return of student-athletes to voluntary athletic activities. No date has been set yet.”