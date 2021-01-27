CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - New Illinois football coach Bret Bielema says he wants to build a team that can win right away.
Bielema has spent much of his time since arriving last month trying to sell experienced older players on returning for the 2021 season.
Quarterback Brandon Peters will be back.
Bielema also persuaded top defensive lineman Owen Carney Jr. to pull his name out of the transfer portal and return.
Bielema has added graduate transfers from Georgia and Notre Dame.
Illinois hasn't had a winning season since 2011.