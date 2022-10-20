MURRAY, KY -- Murray State basketball fans got their first look at both the Racer men's and women's basketball teams on Thursday night at 'Racer Mania.'
Both teams were introduced to the crowd of several hundred. Teams participated in a short scrimmage, three point contests between the men and women, along with a dunk contest to finish the night.
The Murray State men will next be at the CFSB Center on November 2nd when they host Brescia in an exhibition game.
The Racer women will tip-off their season on November 1st against Bethel in an exhibition game.