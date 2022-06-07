MURRAY, KY -- For the first time since taking over as head coach at Murray State back in March, Steve Prohm's first team is on campus together.
All 14 members of the Racers program moved on campus this past weekend as the prepare for the summer workout period.
But before they get to the work on the court, the newest Racers are helping lead the Steve Prohm Youth Basketball Camp.
"Kudos to the coaching staff, because they were great on talking to us before the camp began," said junior DJ Burns. "They were just big on energy, making sure that every body is introduced. This is Murray State. We are a community based town."
Burns is the lone returning scholarship player from last season along with walk-on Rod Thomas. The other 12 players are using the camp as an opportunity bond with their new teammates.
"We all enjoy it," sophomore JaCobi Wood said. "It is good to be with the guys and get to all gel with each other and the new coaching staff. It is always fun to get with the kids. So we just give back to the community and get a new foundation here with this new team."
"The helps us get to know each other better throughout this whole week," said sophomore guard Brian Moore. "We are going to be around each other for the rest of the summer, so it is good to know different personalities, see how people are and just the atmosphere. It is just a real fun experience with these guys."