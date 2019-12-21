There are two high school boys basketball teams in Paducah with new head coaches this season, and they just happen to have the same last name.
For 16 seasons, Greg Overstreet was the boys basketball coach at St. Mary. For four of those years, Greg coached his son Wes. Back in March, Greg became the new head coach at Paducah Tilghman, and Wes took over for his dad at St. Mary. Last Friday night, the two faced off for the first time in a game that was surreal for both of them.
For 16 seasons, Greg walked out of the same locker room before every game at St. Mary. Last Friday night, now as the coach of Paducah Tilghman, he had to take a different path.
"I've never even thought about that being a locker room," Greg said. "It's a boys' PE locker room. In 16 years at that school, I bet I wasn't in there ten times. That was a little bit different."
The other difference was for the first time he coached against his son. That included a customary pregame handshake.
"It was about halfway emotional for me," Greg said.
"We both said I love you," Wes added.
"It's like do you act normal like you would with another coach," Greg said. "Then we kind of looked at each other at the same time and hugged a little bit. Yeah, it was pretty emotional. It was really cool, but really emotional at the same time."
The Overstreets spent so many years together at Saint Mary. But now that they are district rivals, their relationship may even be stronger.
"I think it weirdly kind of bonds us," Wes said. "I think we're both on the extreme side of both being competitive. At the same time, at the end of the day, we're helping each other, besides when they're playing us. We wish them the best and the same for them to us."
With one game behind them, is Greg looking forward to facing Wes again?
"No. That was kind of fun. It was unique because it was the first time. I really wish we weren't in the same district. That would make it even better. One time a year makes it a fun game, but it's important to both schools, both programs."
Greg's Tilghman team won the first "Overstreet Bowl" 64-41. They'll meet again on February 7th.