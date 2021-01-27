Josh Heupel has been hired as Tennessee's new football coach.
New athletic director Danny White announced Wednesday that he has hired Heupel as Tennessee's 27th head coach overall.
Heupel is the Vols' fifth different head coach, not counting interim or acting coaches, since the end of the 2008 season.
He was 28-8 in three seasons at UCF, where White hired him to replace Scott Frost after the Knights went 13-0 in 2017.
White was hired just last week to replace Phillip Fulmer, who retired.
He received a six-year deal worth $4 million a year.