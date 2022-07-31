MARION, Ky. - The revolving door of high school athletics came for Crittenden County football this offseason.
The Rockets will enter the 2022 season without their three-year starting quarterback Luke Crider.
"He was probably our best running back and quarterback last year," said Crittenden County head coach Gaige Courtney. "It's hard to replace a quarterback anytime, especially a guy that's been in the reins for three years."
Crider graduated last season after leading the Rockets in passing and rushing last season, but there's help on the way this fall in Marion.
Crittenden County will be led by junior quarterback Micah Newcom this fall.
He'll try and fill the hole left by Crider, who accounted for over 2500 yards and 25 touchdowns last season.
Fortunately for the Newcom, there's plenty of help in key skill positions returning.
Seniors Preston Morgeson and Luke Nesbitt will be huge for Crittenden County after combining for 15 touchdowns last year.
Courtney said this week Newcom has been preparing to step into quarterback for the Rockets, and expects him to transition well into his new roll.
"He's smart, strong, reliable. He's really put in the work in the off-season," Courtney said. "Luke did a good job of grooming him. We've known this kid was coming up for a long time. I really think if there's a kid who can fill those shoes, then we have him. He's a really good player."
Crittenden County will open up its season at Murray on Aug. 19.