Murray State announced Tuesday that Nick and Patrick Newcomb will be part of the Class of 2020 and inducted into the Murray State Hall of Fame.
The Newcombs helped the Racers win the 2010 Ohio Valley Conference championship, the team's first since 1991.
Nick won a pair of OVC individual championships and was the 2010 OVC Golfer of the Year. Patrick won the 2013 OVC individual championship, and twice earned OVC Golfer of the Year honors.
“My reaction was great excitement and the thought that it’s cool that my brother and I are going in together,” Nick Newcomb said in a Murray State news release. “I figured it would happen and it’s neat that it’s together. I think MSU was a good perfect storm for me. I always thought my strength was my work ethic and Coach Hunt just let me be me and let me play and I thrived in that environment. Murray provided me the freedom to be the player that I could be. I loved playing for Eddie, He loves to win and so do I and he knew me very well and how to coach me. He’s so good to his players.”
“Obviously, I am very excited to go in with my brother,” Patrick Newcomb said. “Nick and I were far enough apart growing up that I was the little brother and never really got to join him. So when Coach Hunt was recruiting me, Nick told me that we could do something special together if I’d come to Murray State. I became a Racer and played with Nick for that one season and we won a championship. He’s been a huge part of my career and I can never thank him enough. This is big for our parents as well. Our dad, Monty, and mom, Melissa, are very excited and so are our grandparents.”
The induction ceremony will be held in November.