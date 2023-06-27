PADUCAH, Ky. -- Patrick Newcomb is playing the best golf of his career this season.
“My scoring average has been good this year, and the length has helped," Newcomb said. "When I’ve played well, I’ve been able to finish the tournament off and finish high.”
The 33-year-old has been a pro golfer since 2013, but he’s still learning in Year 10 on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Newcomb sought the advice of local golf coach John Riegger. That instruction has helped Newcomb add length to his shots.
“The game is easier," Newcomb said. "Obviously, if you’re hitting it 10 yards further and higher. It’s been that, and a comfort factor. Last week I wouldn’t have been able to finish as high, I don’t think, without the new length that I have.”
That finish he’s talking about is his best career finish on the Korn Ferry.
Newcomb finished tied for fourth in the Compliance Solutions Championship in Norman, Oklahoma this past weekend.
It was a huge dose of confidence for the Marshall County native.
“The comfort factor out here, I’ve put myself in contention enough where I think I can win," Newcomb said. "I believe I can win. It’s not just like, ‘Well, maybe if it falls my way.’ It’s that I truly believe I can win.”
He’s knocking at the door this season. With three top 25 finishes and two top 10s, it’s only a matter of time before he breaks through.
“This season’s been mainly about having a chance to win," Newcomb said. "Knocking at the door as many times as possible this year. Get to the back nine on Sunday to have a chance to win. Out here you’ve got to make a bunch of birdies, so if you can get to the back nine and shoot four, five, six under par to go win a golf tournament, that means you’re close.”
Newcomb will play in the Memorial Health Championship starting on Thursday, June 29. He tied his career-best finish of 4th place in the event last season.