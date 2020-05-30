Benton's Patrick Newcomb leads the professionals, while Metropolis' Chase Korte leads the amateur field after the first round of the Texas Roadhouse - Silos Country Club Tournament.
The event is being using the Modified Stableford scoring system. Unlike usual tournament golf, the higher the score the better for the competitors. Here is how the scoring works: Double eagle - 8 points; Eagle - 6 points; Birdie - 4 points; Par - 2 points; Bogey - 1 point.
The tournament concludes Sunday. Here are the standings after Round 1.
Professionals:
53 - Patrick Newcomb
46 - Joey Mayo
41 - Matthew Zakutney
36 - Duncan McCormick
32 - Michael Richard
Amateurs:
Championship Flight
48 - Chase Korte
47 - Josh Rhodes
42 - Scottie Butler
40 - Lance Davis
40 - Joey Turner
40 - Drake Stepter
38 - Nick Jones
37 - Trent Johnson
37 - Jeff Hill
36 - Daryl Dixon
36 - Chris Livingston
35 - Brett Jones
35 - Jesse Childress
35 - Jordan Smith
First Flight:
46 - Tooten Davis
41 - Tony Stoner
41 - Mike Hogancamp
39 - Kevin Westerfield
37 - Teddy Turner
37 - Richard Smith
36 - Keith Livingston
35 - Tim Jones
35 - Terry Ganus
35 - Alan Hayes
34 - Brian McDaniels
34 - Shane Childress
34 - Tommy Morgan
Second Flight:
33 - Dave Rambo
33 - Leonard Foss
32 - Cody Martin
31 - Lennis Thompson
31 - Warren Van Wyck
31 - Curtis Pitt
29 - Ryan Garner
28 - Joe Johnson
28 - Zach Rambo
27 - Jeff Beeny
26 - Tim Spears
26 - Aaron Foss
26 - Brian Craven
Third Flight:
25 - Ron Shear
25 - Bob Jones
25 - Lance Neal
24 - Tony Williams
24 - Warren Van Wyck
24 - Barton Hamilton
23 - Abe Dumas
23 - John Myers
22 - Mike Whitaker
22 - Jesse Byrd
22 - William Seeley
22 - Smokey Donoho
Fourth Flight:
20 - Robert Higgins
19 - Joe Burgess
19 - Noah Bergren
19 - Josh Scheer
18 - David Bartley
17 - Keith Fronaburger
12 - Bailey Floud
12 - Billy Hough
12 - Alan Overstreet
Super Seniors:
30 - Jim Hobbs
27 - Al Chapman
16 - Mike Lawrence
11 - Bennett Boyd
11 - Tom Barron