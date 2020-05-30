Benton's Patrick Newcomb leads the professionals, while Metropolis' Chase Korte leads the amateur field after the first round of the Texas Roadhouse - Silos Country Club Tournament. 

The event is being using the Modified Stableford scoring system. Unlike usual tournament golf, the higher the score the better for the competitors. Here is how the scoring works: Double eagle - 8 points; Eagle - 6 points; Birdie - 4 points; Par - 2 points; Bogey - 1 point.

The tournament concludes Sunday. Here are the standings after Round 1.

Professionals:

53 - Patrick Newcomb

46 - Joey Mayo

41 - Matthew Zakutney

36 - Duncan McCormick

32 - Michael Richard

Amateurs:

Championship Flight

48 - Chase Korte

47 - Josh Rhodes

42 - Scottie Butler

40 - Lance Davis

40 - Joey Turner

40 - Drake Stepter

38 - Nick Jones

37 - Trent Johnson

37 - Jeff Hill

36 - Daryl Dixon

36 - Chris Livingston

35 - Brett Jones

35 - Jesse Childress

35 - Jordan Smith

First Flight:

46 - Tooten Davis

41 - Tony Stoner

41 - Mike Hogancamp

39 - Kevin Westerfield

37 - Teddy Turner

37 - Richard Smith

36 - Keith Livingston

35 - Tim Jones

35 - Terry Ganus

35 - Alan Hayes

34 - Brian McDaniels

34 - Shane Childress

34 - Tommy Morgan

Second Flight:

33 - Dave Rambo

33 - Leonard Foss

32 - Cody Martin

31 - Lennis Thompson

31 - Warren Van Wyck

31 - Curtis Pitt

29 - Ryan Garner

28 - Joe Johnson

28 - Zach Rambo

27 - Jeff Beeny

26 - Tim Spears

26 - Aaron Foss

26 - Brian Craven

Third Flight:

25 - Ron Shear

25 - Bob Jones

25 - Lance Neal

24 - Tony Williams

24 - Warren Van Wyck

24 - Barton Hamilton

23 - Abe Dumas

23 - John Myers

22 - Mike Whitaker

22 - Jesse Byrd

22 - William Seeley

22 - Smokey Donoho

Fourth Flight:

20 - Robert Higgins

19 - Joe Burgess

19 - Noah Bergren

19 - Josh Scheer

18 - David Bartley

17 - Keith Fronaburger

12 - Bailey Floud

12 - Billy Hough

12 - Alan Overstreet

Super Seniors:

30 - Jim Hobbs

27 - Al Chapman

16 - Mike Lawrence

11 - Bennett Boyd

11 - Tom Barron

