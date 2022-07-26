PADUCAH, KY -- Murray State alum Patrick Newcomb currently leads the 103rd Kentucky Open Championship as the first round was cut short due to darkness following a three hour rain delay.
The tournament, taking place at Persimmon Ridge Golf Course, will restart on Wednesday morning concluding the first round. The second round will begin shortly after.
Newcomb, who completed 17 holes, currently sits at 5-under par and leads the professional division by one shot.
Jansen Preston leads the amateur division at 5-under.
