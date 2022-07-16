PADUCAH, KY -- Murray State alum Patrick Newcomb finds himself in contention for a career changing finish on the PGA's Korn Ferry Tour as he sits one shot off of the lead in the Memorial Health Championship.
Newcomb shot a 64 for the second straight day to move up to 20-under par, just one off of the leaders at 21-under.
Newcomb's round was helped with a strong back nine with six birdies to one bogey.
Prior to this weekend, Newcomb's best finish on the Korn Ferry Tour this season was 25th back in June.