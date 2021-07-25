PADUCAH, KY -- One week after winning the Irvin Cobb Championships, Marshall County and Murray State alum Patrick Newcomb picked up a huge win in the Bupa Championship on the PGA Tour Lationamerica.
Newcomb shot a final round 68, then went on to defeat Oscar Fraustro in a two hole playoff.
"It was a special week," said Newcomb. "At the beginning of the week I had it in my head that 10-under, 10-under you would probably win by a few. That is what I thought. My goal this week was to get to the final stage. I needed a solo third or solo fourth and some help this week, so I just had to go try to win the golf tournament."
The win moves Newcomb to 6th in the Tour standings, with the top-5 at the end of the year receiving an invitation to the Korn Ferry Tour next year.
It was Newcomb's second career win on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica, and his first since 2017.