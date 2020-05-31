Patrick Newcomb won the Professional Division and Josh Rhodes was the best amateur at this weekend's Texas Roadhouse - Silos Country Club Tournament.
The tournament was played using the Modified Stableford scoring system. Players earned one point for a bogey, two points for a par, four points for a birdie, six points for an eagle, and eight points for a double-eagle.
Newcomb had 50 points during Sunday's final round, helping him cruise to a 17-point win over Joey Mayo.
On the amateur side, Rhodes started the day one-point behind former McCracken County High School standout Chase Korte. Rhodes finished with 54 points on Sunday to beat Korte by six points.
Mike Hogancamp won the Senior Division.