Newcomb tied for professional lead at Irvin Cobb Championships

Benton's Patrick Newcomb fired an opening-round 7-under 64 to tie for the professional lead at the Irvin Cobb Championships at Paducah's Paxton Park on Saturday.
Newcomb is tied with defending champion Fred Meyer. Newcomb previously won this event in 2015 and 2016.
Paducah's Joey Mayo has never won The Cobb, but put himself in position after a 6-under 65 on Saturday. The St. Mary High School graduate is one shot off the professional lead.
On the amateur side, Paducah's Drake Stepter blistered the course with a 9-under 62 to take a four-shot lead over Joshua Rhodes. Stepter is looking for his first win at The Cobb. Rhodes last won the event in 2012.
