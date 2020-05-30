Benton, Kentucky's Patrick Newcomb played in one PGA Tour Latinoamerica event in Mexico back in March before the tour shut down indefinitely due to the pandemic. For Newcomb, the break has allowed him to come home to west Kentucky rather than playing all over the world, but he is more than ready to play again.
Newcomb says he is planning to play in numerous local events around the region to make whatever money playing he can, because a lot of the golfing issues for him right now are all about dollars and cents.
"It's hard to find sponsors," Newcomb said. "I had some sponsorship talks that were very promising and looking good and then this hits. Different people have gotten behind me over the years. Right now, they're not working either. Companies are struggling. When that happens, it's hard for me to generate revenue to go play. I'm lucky I've played well enough that I'm ok for a while. If I don't start playing soon, it could start getting stressful in the next three or four months."
Newcomb is playing this weekend at the Texas Roadhouse - Silos Country Club Tournament. He's leading the professionals heading into tomorrow's final rou