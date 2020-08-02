Benton's Patrick Newcomb birdied the first playoff hole to win the Texas Roadhouse West Kentucky Open at Drake Creek on Sunday afternoon. It's Newcomb's second-career win as a professional at the event.
Newcomb sat at 9-under par after 36 holes, tied with Paducah's Joey Mayo and Metropolis' Seth Arthur. After Arthur missed his long birdie attempt on the first playoff hole, Newcomb rolled in a 25-foot birdie putt from just off the green. Mayo had a chance to force a second playoff hole, but his 15-foot putt came up just short.
Hopkinsville's Tadd Switzer won the amateur division with a two day total of 140 (-4 overall). He held off California's Riley Kilngelberg by one shot to take home the win.