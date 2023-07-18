MARTIN, TN -- Jasmine Newsome is one of the greatest players to ever play for the UT Martin women's basketball program, and this summer she has returned as an assistant coach for the Skyhawks.
It will actually be her second stint as an assistant coach under UT Martin head coach Kevin McMillan.
"The transition has been really easy," Newsome said. "I know Kevin and the program really well. I can finish his sentences for him and it has been really easy to transition back here."
Newsome had spent six years as an assistant coach at UT Martin before leaving to be an assistant coach under Rekha Patterson at Southeast Missouri.
"Working for Rekha, she basically helped me understand a difference side of the game and view it a different way," Newsome said. "When you have been here a long time, you feel like you have this one mind set. So, you go there, and you learn from somebody else and I took some things away from it that I am trying to bring back here too. It has been really good."
In her return, McMillan, as he always has, has extremely high expectations for his former player.
"When you leave somewhere, you take from that place, things both good and bad," McMillan said. "Then you go somewhere else and you get to see the things that are important to you in things that you like, and things you don't. She is a different coach; she is a better coach."
Newsome isn't the only former Skyhawk to be on coaching staff, as Maddie Waldrop, now Maddie Spencer is an assistant coach. Spencer played for the Skyhawks before graduating in 2021.