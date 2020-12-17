NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Derrick Henry sees his job as being very simple.
Take care of his body through the week so he can play on Sundays.
How many times he carries the ball is not a concern for the NFL rushing leader.
Henry says he's only worried about helping his teammates and his team win.
Henry is three carries away from 300 with three games remaining after piling up 303 times last season in leading the NFL with 1,540 yards rushing.
Titans coach Mike Vrabel gets the balancing act of managing Henry's workload and says it's a fine line.