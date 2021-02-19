DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara caught the NASCAR bug early in the pandemic when racing was one of the first sports to resume competition.
He attended his first race in June and was NASCAR's guest Sunday at the Daytona 500.
Kamara tweeted about his experience and became aware of Xfinity Series driver Ryan Vargas.
The rookie did not have a sponsor for the Xfinity race on Saturday, so Kamara will fund the car.
His Louisiana juice bar chain The Big Squeezy will be on the No. 6 Chevrolet.
Kamara spent low five figures for the sponsorship.