JACKSONVILLE, Ala (AP) - Amanze Ngumezi scored a career-high 20 points as Jacksonville State defeated UT Martin 80-70.
Jalen Finch had 18 points for Jacksonville State, which won its fourth consecutive game.
Darian Adams added 16 points. Jay Pal had seven rebounds.
Cameron Holden had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Skyhawks.
Anthony Thomas added 15 points.
La-Quiem Walker had 10 points.
Ngumezi pulled down eight rebounds, two more would have given him Jacksonville State's first double-double of the season.