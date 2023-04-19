PADUCAH, KY -- Murray State Director of Athletics Nico Yantko has now been on the job for 7 months since being hired back in August of last year. In that time, Yantko has had enough time to gain his footing and point Racer athletics in the direction he sees fit.
"I think the key is that we are starting to see the momentum build," he said. "That is even without talking about the success on and off the field of play, or court of play. I think if we can continue to focus on building momentum, raising more capital to allow us to invest back into these programs and as we really start to lay out the vision for this capital campaign, whether it be investing in people, places or programs. I think you are going to see the foundation of what we are investing in year one, really set the standard and the tone for what is to come in this conference transition."
Yantko has spearheaded one of the quickest fundraising efforts the school has ever seen, with a $250,000 donation coming in December which was the largest for the Racers since 2014.
"For us, we are always going to have a priority in fundraising because expectations and resources have to match," Yantko said. "For us, we have high expectations here at Murray State, as we should. So far to date, as of yesterday in fact, our fundraising has increased from last year's numbers to where we currently stand, 41-percent. So, we are just getting started."