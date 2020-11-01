PADUCAH, KY -- A pair of Marshall County Marshals in Jay Nimmo and Trinity Beth were able to capture wins at the first annual Cullan Brown Invitational on Sunday at Paxton Park.
Nimmo had just one bogey the entire weekend, that coming on his last hole, to finish at -1 and earn a two shot win.
Beth on the other hand ran laps around the field finishing at -6. Beth's final round 66 was nine shots better than the next best score on the day.
Although winning the tournament was a great honor for both Nimmo and Beth, two other awards were given out.
As Nimmo and Cathryn Brown were the first recipients of the Cullan Brown Award. The award is given to a boy and girl junior golfer who best represents what Brown lived for.
Those characteristics are sportsmanship, playing ability, friendship, and love of the game for those participating on the Bluegrass Golf Tour.