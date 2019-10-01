Watch again

Marshall County junior Jay Nimmo shot a 68 to win medalist honors, while Marshall County's team cruised to a second-straight championship at the Region 1 Golf Tournament at Calvert City Country Club.

The Marshals cruised to a 30-shot victory over McCracken County, thanks to Nimmo (68, -4), Tyler Powell (71, -1), Camdyn McLeod (74, +2), and Trey Wall (76, +4) all finishing in the top-six individually.

The KHSAA state tournament format has changed this year as only the region team champion will advance to state, as well as the top seven individuals not part of the winning team.

Here is the list of players who advanced to next week's state tournament in Bowling Green:

Team:

Marshall County:

Jay Nimmo - 68

Tyler Powell - 71

Camdyn McLeod - 74

Trey Wall - 76

Preston Futrell - 81

Individuals:

Calloway County's Ty Gallimore - 74

Crittenden County's Sammy Greenwell - 74

St. Mary's Rocco Zakutney - 76

St. Mary's Peyton Purvis - 76

Hickman County's Tyler Abernethy - 77

McCracken County's Connor Kirkham - 77

Trigg County's Grayson Thomas - 78