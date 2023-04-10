PADUCAH, KY -- Murray State's Jay Nimmo and the Murray State men's golf team are picking up momentum at the right time as they get set to compete in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at the end of the month.
Nimmo captured his first ever collegiate win this past weekend in the Hoosier Collegiate, with the Racers finishing in 5th place.
That comes on the heels of Murray State picking up their best finish in years at the Bellarmine Invitational with a 2nd place finish.
The Racers now turn their attention to the MVC Tournament in Coal Valley, IL starting on April 23rd.