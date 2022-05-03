PADUCAH, KY -- When Jay Nimmo entered the transfer portal, leaving Mississippi State, choosing Murray State was always the easy choice.
"I mean, I kind of knew before I entered," Nimmo said.
The 2-time Kentucky High School state golf champion announced his decision to transfer from Mississippi State to Murray State on Saturday afternoon.
For Nimmo, it was a decision he has been contemplating for a few months.
"Kind of mid-march the thought kind of came," he said. "The golf wasn't very good. The golf wasn't very good because I was very unhappy. I was just unhappy as a person not being close to home."
Murray State is home for Nimmo. His mother Annette posted pictures on social media following Jay's announcement. Those pictures were of Jay throughout the years at Murray State games and events.
"For me, I always thought in elementary school I was going to play basketball for Murray State," said Nimmo. "Not many 5'9 division-one basketball players out there. I obviously fell in love with golf and to go to a place you love so much it just means the world."
As for on the course, Nimmo had a great freshman year at Mississippi State, but being at a place like Murray, he fully believes tha this game will return to what it once was, elite.
"To get back to where somewhere I am comfortable, I am at a sence of calmness at home," Nimmo said. "I think I will get back to where I should be and where I plan to be so, looking forward to it."