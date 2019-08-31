Watch again

Calvert City, KY -- Marshall County junior Jay Nimmo shot a tournament record 65 to win the Marshall County Invitational on Saturday at Calvert City Country Club.

That 65 could have been even better as Nimmo three putting for bogey at the 18th. His final score of -7 was good enough to get the win over Daviess County's Daniel Love by four shots.

Overall, the Marshall County boy's won their home tournament with a total team score of 294 edging out Daviess County which finished with a total score of 311.

Over on the girl's side of the tournament, it was South Warren sweeping both the individual medalist honors as well as the team title.