PADUCAH, Ky. - One of the most talented young golfers in Kentucky is coming back to the bluegrass.
Former Marshall County star Jay Nimmo announced on social media today that he is transferring from Mississippi State to join Murray State's men's golf team.
Nimmo is a two-time KHSAA state champion, and was ranked 16th in his class coming out of high school.
Nimmo just finished his freshman season in Starkville, where he started in all five events for the Bulldogs in the fall.
He'll join a Murray State team that is preparing to make the jump to Missouri Valley-level competition.