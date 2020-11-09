Gonzaga will begin the college basketball season at No. 1 for the first time.
The Zags earned 28 first-place votes in the preseason Top 25 from The Associated Press.
That was four more first-place votes than second-place Baylor and gave the Bulldogs the top spot by a single point.
Villanova received 11 first-place votes and was third while Virginia received one first-place vote and was fourth.
Iowa was fifth behind national player of the year contender Luka Garza.
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' preseason 2020-21 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2019-20 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year's final ranking
Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (28) 0-0 1,541 2
2. Baylor (24) 0-0 1,540 5
3. Villanova (11) 0-0 1,501 10
4. Virginia (1) 0-0 1,364 16
5. Iowa 0-0 1,273 25
6. Kansas 0-0 1,221 1
7. Wisconsin 0-0 1,150 17
8. Illinois 0-0 1,105 21
9. Duke 0-0 1,073 11
10. Kentucky 0-0 1,038 8
11. Creighton 0-0 922 7
12. Tennessee 0-0 919 -
13. Michigan St. 0-0 820 9
14. Texas Tech 0-0 790 -
15. West Virginia 0-0 651 24
16. North Carolina 0-0 465 -
17. Houston 0-0 438 22
18. Arizona St 0-0 402 -
19. Texas 0-0 380 -
20. Oregon 0-0 375 13
21. Florida St. 0-0 351 4
22. UCLA 0-0 336 -
23. Ohio St. 0-0 270 19
24. Rutgers 0-0 190 -
25. Michigan 0-0 160 -
Others receiving votes: LSU 146, Memphis 69, Florida 69, Alabama 50, Indiana 48, Louisville 41, Richmond 40, Stanford 14, Providence 9, Saint Louis 8, Auburn 8, San Diego St. 6, UConn 6, BYU 4, Loyola of Chicago 3, Seton Hall 2, UNC Greensboro 1, N Iowa 1.