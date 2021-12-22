AUBURN, AL. - Murray State's 7-game winning streak came to an end on Wednesday by way of a 71-58 defeat by No. 12 Auburn.
The Racers got off to a 9-4 start, but the Tigers used a 17-2 run midway through the first half to rally back, and never relinquished the lead.
Junior Tevin Brown led the way with 22 points, but the Tigers defense stiffed the team's offense for most of the night. Murray State was held to its season low of 58 points, matching their previous low in a loss to East Tennessee State last month.
Auburn forward Walker Kessler was a big reason why. The Tigers big man recorded seven blocks and added 13 points.
Murray State will now turn to its conference schedule next week. They open up OVC play on Thursday, Oct. 30 against Southeast Missouri State.