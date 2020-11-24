No. 12 Tennessee has extended its pause of team activities through Dec. 4 after receiving the results of COVID-19 testing.
The Vols paused activities Monday and ran more tests after announcing coach Rick Barnes, 66, had tested positive. Tennessee later canceled its Volunteer Classic that had been scheduled to start Wednesday.
Now Tennessee has extended its pause on activities, and the Vols will not play No. 1 Gonzaga in Indianapolis next week as part of the Jimmy V Classic. School officials also announced Tennessee will not play at Notre Dame on Dec. 4. That was a game that had not been announced with the contract not finalized yet.
The Volunteers hope to return to practice Dec. 5 with their first game this season now Dec. 12 hosting Cincinnati.
Barnes remains in isolation at home. Tennessee says Barnes is experiencing ``very mild symptoms.''