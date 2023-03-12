CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- Hundreds of fans gathered at the Show Me Center on Sunday to watch as Southeast Missouri heard its name called on Selection Sunday.
The Redhawks earned the No. 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and will play in the First Four against No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Tuesday. It's the first NCAA Tournament appearance in 23 years for SEMO.
"It’s a blessing," said sophomore guard Phillip Russell. "Being in March Madness is like a dream come true for me. Growing up, this is all I really cared about, so it’s a blessing."
The Redhawks and Islanders will tip-off at 5:40 p.m. in Dayton, Ohio. Texas A&M-CC is 23-10 this season, winning the Southland Conference. Southeast Missouri coach Brad Korn acknowledged it's a quick turnaround for the game, but he's ready to get to work.
"I don’t know if there’s any relief, but it’s nice to know who you’re playing," Korn said. "Now we can start to game plan, get a little bit more specific. I know it’ll be a little more exciting for the guys because we’ll actually be able to give them an opponent instead of just the other guy they’ve been guarding for the last four months. So that part will be nice. It’s a quick turnaround. We had a great practice today, which is very, very important as we head into tomorrow, because, who knows when we’re leaving? But we know we’re playing Tuesday."
The winner of Tuesday's game will advance to the South Regional, where they will face No. 1 Alabama in Birmingham on Thursday.